Death Notices Tuesday November 30th 2021

Edward M. Purdy

Missoula – Edward M. Purdy, 69, passed away at his home on November 25, 2021. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ronald “Ron” Jeppesen

Ronald “Ron” Jeppesen, 62, of Missoula, Montana, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Alta Perrine

Alta Perrine, 89, of Alberton, Montana, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her residence following an period of declining health. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Michaele R. Janacaro

MISSOULA ~ Michaele R. Janacaro, 55, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Susan Lynne German

Susan Lynne German, 62, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Sunday, November 28th, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

James J. Fields

Thompson Falls – James J. Fields, 41, of Thompson Falls died November 21, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Dan Michael Sloan

LOLO ~ Dan Michael Sloan, 72, of Lolo, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Dolores F. Lake

Dolores F. Lake, 91, of Missoula, Montana, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Adele I. Crawford

Adele I. Crawford, 83, of Salmon, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.