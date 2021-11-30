Death Notices Tuesday November 30th 2021

Edward M. Purdy
Missoula – Edward M. Purdy, 69, passed away at his home on November 25, 2021. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Ronald “Ron” Jeppesen
Ronald “Ron” Jeppesen, 62, of Missoula, Montana, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Alta Perrine
Alta Perrine, 89, of Alberton, Montana, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her residence following an period of declining health. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Michaele R. Janacaro
MISSOULA ~ Michaele R. Janacaro, 55, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.
Susan Lynne German
Susan Lynne German, 62, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Sunday, November 28th, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.
James J. Fields
Thompson Falls – James J. Fields, 41, of Thompson Falls died November 21, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.
Dan Michael Sloan
LOLO ~ Dan Michael Sloan, 72, of Lolo, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.
Dolores F. Lake
Dolores F. Lake, 91, of Missoula, Montana, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Adele I. Crawford
Adele I. Crawford, 83, of Salmon, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.