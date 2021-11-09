 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices Tuesday November 9th 2021

  • 0

Alan Kelley

Alan Kelley, 80, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Robert Lee “Bob” Johnston

MISSOULA ~ Robert Lee “Bob” Johnston, 80, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Kevin G. Schlapman,

Darby - Kevin G. Schlapman, 70, passed away early in the morning, Monday, November 08, 2021, at the Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital Emergency Room. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

 John  Marshall Odell

Missoula ~ ( John ) Marshall Odell, 78, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Providence Saint Patrick’s hospital in Missoula. 

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City funeralhome.       gardencityfh.com

Monte Lee Williams

Monte Lee Williams, 70, of Missoula passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Gary G. Castonguay,

Seeley Lake ~ Gary G. Castonguay, 73, of Seeley Lake, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News