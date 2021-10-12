Death Notices Tuesday October 12th 2021

Menuard L. Sullivan

CORVALLIS - Menuard L. Sullivan, 93, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Charles L. "Charlie" McElfish

Victor - Charles L. "Charlie" McElfish, 87, passed away peacefully in the afternoon, Saturday, October 09, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Kurt A. Putnam

Hamilton - Kurt A. Putnam, 75, passed away in the evening, Saturday, October 09, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com