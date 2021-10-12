 Skip to main content
Death Notices Tuesday October 12th 2021
Michael Scott Weaver

Ravalli - Michael Scott Weaver, 65, passed away Oct 1st in missoula.

Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St.

Ignatius.

Mary Sue Dawson

Missoula – Mary Sue Dawson, 92, of Missoula died Thursday October 7, 2021 at her residence.  Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Lillian E. Weinstock

Hamilton - Lillian E. Weinstock, 91, passed away peacefully in the evening, Saturday, October 8, 2021, at the family home in Hamilton.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

 Donald L Schurman

Florence  -  Donald L Schurman, 95, of Florence passed away Thursday, October 6, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital.  Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Menuard L. Sullivan

CORVALLIS - Menuard L. Sullivan, 93, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Charles L. "Charlie" McElfish

Victor - Charles L. "Charlie" McElfish, 87, passed away peacefully in the afternoon, Saturday, October 09, 2021, at his home.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Kurt A. Putnam

Hamilton - Kurt A. Putnam, 75, passed away in the evening, Saturday, October 09, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

