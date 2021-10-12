Death Notices Tuesday October 12th 2021

Michael Scott Weaver
Ravalli - Michael Scott Weaver, 65, passed away Oct 1st in missoula.
Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St.
Ignatius.
Mary Sue Dawson
Missoula – Mary Sue Dawson, 92, of Missoula died Thursday October 7, 2021 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Lillian E. Weinstock
Hamilton - Lillian E. Weinstock, 91, passed away peacefully in the evening, Saturday, October 8, 2021, at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com
Donald L Schurman
Florence - Donald L Schurman, 95, of Florence passed away Thursday, October 6, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Menuard L. Sullivan
CORVALLIS - Menuard L. Sullivan, 93, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Charles L. "Charlie" McElfish
Victor - Charles L. "Charlie" McElfish, 87, passed away peacefully in the afternoon, Saturday, October 09, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com
Kurt A. Putnam
Hamilton - Kurt A. Putnam, 75, passed away in the evening, Saturday, October 09, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com