Death Notices Tuesday October 18th 2021

Roy Baker

Roy Baker, 77, of Missoula passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Irvin Wayne "Bud" Thompson

HAMILTON - Irvin Wayne "Bud" Thompson, 85, of Hamilton passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at home of natural causes. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

Jerry V. Anderson

HAMILTON - Jerry V. Anderson, 79, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Aaron J. Coleman