Death Notices Tuesday October 18th 2021

Roy Baker
Roy Baker, 77, of Missoula passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Irvin Wayne "Bud" Thompson
HAMILTON - Irvin Wayne "Bud" Thompson, 85, of Hamilton passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at home of natural causes. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com
Jerry V. Anderson
HAMILTON - Jerry V. Anderson, 79, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Aaron J. Coleman
Stevensville - Aaron J. Coleman, 48, passed away in the evening, Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com
Barbara Ann Hill
Corvallis - Barbara Ann Hill, 81, passed away in the night, Sunday, October 18, 2021, in the emergency room at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com