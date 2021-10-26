 Skip to main content
Death Notices Tuesday October 26th 2021
John C. Heegaard, Jr.

FLORENCE ~ John C. Heegaard, Jr., 66, of Florence passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Viola M. Olson

MISSOULA ~ Viola M. Olson, 95, of Missoula passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at The Village Health Care and Rehab in Missoula. 

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

WILLIAM R. "Bill or Pop" AYRES 

WILLIAM R. "Bill or Pop" AYRES of Missoula, age 92 died Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hillside Health & Rehabilitation.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home

Donald A. Jaeger

Corvallis - Donald A. Jaeger, 79, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

David Tollefsrud

David Tollefsrud, 75, of Stevensville passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

James ”Jim” Dunwell

James ”Jim” Dunwell, 86 of Missoula passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Community Medical Center.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

