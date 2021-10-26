Death Notices Tuesday October 26th 2021

John C. Heegaard, Jr.

FLORENCE ~ John C. Heegaard, Jr., 66, of Florence passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Viola M. Olson

MISSOULA ~ Viola M. Olson, 95, of Missoula passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at The Village Health Care and Rehab in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

WILLIAM R. "Bill or Pop" AYRES

WILLIAM R. "Bill or Pop" AYRES of Missoula, age 92 died Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hillside Health & Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home

Donald A. Jaeger