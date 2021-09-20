Death Notices Tuesday September 21st 2021

Shirley Ann Brogger

Missoula ~ Shirley Ann Brogger, 90, of Missoula, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at BeeHive homes in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home . gardencityfh.com

Robert Louis Rang

Missoula ~ Robert Louis Rang, 79, Of Missoula, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at his home in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. gardencityfh.com

Paul Harshbarger

Missoula ~ Paul Harshbarger, 93, of Missoula, passed away at his home ( Beehive homes of Missoula) on Thursday September 16, 2021.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula. gardencityfh.com

Chyrl R. Wagar

STEVENSVILLE - Chyrl R. Wagar, 66, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.