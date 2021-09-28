Death Notices Tuesday September 28th 2021

Sharon Marie Garner
MISSOULA ~ Sharon Marie Garner, 68, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Hillside Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.
Caitlin E. Raser
Caitlin E. Raser, 40, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Friday, September 24th, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Charles R. Patrick
Charles R. Patrick, 78, of Missoula, Montana passed away on Friday, September 24th, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Glenn H. Truett
MISSOULA ~ Glenn H. Truett, 90, of Greenough, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.
Douglas D. Davis
CORVALLIS - Douglas D. Davis, 79, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Richard “Dick” Ainsworth
Missoula - Richard “Dick” Ainsworth, 80, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday September 26, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City funeral home of Missoula. gardencityFH.com
James L. Zaccanti
DARBY - James L. Zaccanti, 83, of Darby passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Gerald Glenn Mininger
Lolo – Gerald Glenn Mininger, 62, of Lolo died Friday September 24, 2021 as a result of an accident. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.