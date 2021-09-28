Death Notices Tuesday September 28th 2021

Sharon Marie Garner

MISSOULA ~ Sharon Marie Garner, 68, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Hillside Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Caitlin E. Raser

Caitlin E. Raser, 40, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Friday, September 24th, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Charles R. Patrick

Charles R. Patrick, 78, of Missoula, Montana passed away on Friday, September 24th, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Glenn H. Truett

MISSOULA ~ Glenn H. Truett, 90, of Greenough, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Douglas D. Davis