 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices Wednesday 29th 2021
0 Comments

Death Notices Wednesday 29th 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 Sylvia G. Woody

HAMILTON - Sylvia G. Woody, 90, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the West Hills Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Linda lue Barringer

Missoula — Linda lue Barringer, 85, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. James Hospital in Butte Mt. 

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory of Missoula.   gardencityfh.com

 Roger Axel Bak

Missoula – Roger Axel Bak, 89, of Missoula died September 24, 2021 at Community Medical Center.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

  Kenneth M. Woods

Missoula – Kenneth M. Woods, 74, of Missoula died Mon. September 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Georgia A. Fine

Missoula – Georgia A. Fine, 82, of Missoula died Friday September 24, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation

William P. "Bill" Weidner

Hamilton - William P. "Bill" Weidner, 66, passed away in the morning, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at The Remington at Sapphire Lutheran Homes.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Robert T. Beavers

Missoula – Robert T. Beavers, 65, of Missoula died Sat. September 25, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation

Robert Guy Allen

Florence – Robert Guy Allen, 62, of Florence died Sat. September 25, 2021 at his residence.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News