Death Notices Wednesday 29th 2021

Sylvia G. Woody
HAMILTON - Sylvia G. Woody, 90, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the West Hills Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Linda lue Barringer
Missoula — Linda lue Barringer, 85, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. James Hospital in Butte Mt.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory of Missoula. gardencityfh.com
Roger Axel Bak
Missoula – Roger Axel Bak, 89, of Missoula died September 24, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.
Kenneth M. Woods
Missoula – Kenneth M. Woods, 74, of Missoula died Mon. September 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.
Georgia A. Fine
Missoula – Georgia A. Fine, 82, of Missoula died Friday September 24, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation
William P. "Bill" Weidner
Hamilton - William P. "Bill" Weidner, 66, passed away in the morning, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at The Remington at Sapphire Lutheran Homes. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com
Robert T. Beavers
Missoula – Robert T. Beavers, 65, of Missoula died Sat. September 25, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation
Robert Guy Allen
Florence – Robert Guy Allen, 62, of Florence died Sat. September 25, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.