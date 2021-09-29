Death Notices Wednesday 29th 2021

Sylvia G. Woody

HAMILTON - Sylvia G. Woody, 90, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the West Hills Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Linda lue Barringer

Missoula — Linda lue Barringer, 85, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. James Hospital in Butte Mt.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory of Missoula. gardencityfh.com

Roger Axel Bak

Missoula – Roger Axel Bak, 89, of Missoula died September 24, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Kenneth M. Woods

Missoula – Kenneth M. Woods, 74, of Missoula died Mon. September 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Georgia A. Fine

Missoula – Georgia A. Fine, 82, of Missoula died Friday September 24, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation