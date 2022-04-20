Death Notices Wednesday April 20th 2022

Terrence “Terry” Cromwell

Terrence “Terry” Cromwell, 71, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Stanley Wright (Bitterroot Garage Door Guy)

Stanley Wright (Bitterroot Garage Door Guy), 74, of Florence passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Jessie Marie Morris

Jessie Marie Morris, 88, of Victor Montana, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.