Death Notices Wednesday April 27th 2022

Louie Zirbel

PANAMA CITY, Florida - Louie Zirbel, 62 of Panama City, Florida (formerly of Hamilton), passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his home.

A graveside service will be held July 2, 2022 at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. A full obituary will be posted.

Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com

Alexander “Alec” N. Hansen

Alexander “Alec” N. Hansen, 81, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Eamon C. Hansen

Eamon C. Hansen, 42, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Gladys "Cricket" Worthington

Gladys "Cricket" Worthington, 84, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Katherine D. Baker

Katherine D. Baker, 78, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Doris Leanne Dey

Doris Leanne Dey, 83, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Larry Weatherman

Larry Weatherman, 79, of Seeley Lake passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Barney Martinez Jr.

HAMILTON — Barney Martinez Jr., 82, passed away in the afternoon, Monday, April 25, 2022, at home with his wife by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Alexis Anne Cramer Rausch

Alexis Anne Cramer Rausch, 68, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana

Jim R. Plettenberg

HAMILTON — Jim R. Plettenberg, 76 of Hamilton passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton with military honors. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com

Lawrence P. Thomas

Lawrence P. Thomas, 71, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Clint D. Clute

Clint D. Clute, 52, passed away on April 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.