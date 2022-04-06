Death Notices Wednesday April 6th 2022

Joan W. Pickard
HAMILTON — Joan W. Pickard, 94 of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.
Mary V. Fernen
CORVALLIS — Mary V. Fernen, 78, of Corvallis passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her daughter's home in Bridger. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Audrey A. Hagel Gilmore
Audrey A. Hagel Gilmore, longtime resident of Alberton, passed away Feb. 18, 2022 in E. Wenatchee, WA. Arrangments by Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home E. Wenatchee, WA.
Rosanna “Rosie” Longacre
ARLEE — Rosanna “Rosie” Longacre departed this world late on Saturday April 2, 2022 in her home following a long battle with congestive heart failure.
Arrangements are under the care of Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.