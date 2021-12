Death Notices Wednesday December 1st 2021

Vivian Toner

Vivian Toner, 73, of Missoula passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Lisa Beaudin

Lisa Beaudin, 60, of Missoula passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Lisa L. Langston

Lisa L. Langston, 59, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at her home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.