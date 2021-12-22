Death Notices Wednesday December 22nd 2021

Bonnie K. Jeske

Bonnie K. Jeske, 68, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Joe L. Ellard

Joe L. Ellard, 71, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Norman F. Belko

Norman F. Belko, 95, of Missoula, Montana, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Services under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and crematory.

Elinor L. Cannard

CORVALLIS - Elinor L. Cannard, 87, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Bruce R. Hanson

HAMILTON - Bruce R. Hanson, 77, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Lynda K. "Kati" Willacker

HAMILTON - Lynda K. "Kati" Willacker, 75, passed away in the afternoon, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Valley View Estates Health & Rehabilitation with her husband by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Marilyn Groover

HAMILTON - Marilyn Groover, 77, of Hamilton passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Josephine Rodriguez Hilton

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Josephine Rodriguez Hilton, 64, of Gainesville, Fla., formerly of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, Dec.16, 2021 in Florida. Services are pending and will be announced.

Russell S. Cross

MISSOULA – Russell S. Cross Jr., 91, of Missoula died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at his family’s residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.