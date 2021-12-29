Death Notices Wednesday December 29th 2021

Alroy A. "AL" Aman
MISSOULA – Alroy A. "AL" Aman, 81, passed away in the morning, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at home with his wife by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Alan David Goodrich
Alan David Goodrich, 73, of Great Falls, passed Dec. 22.
Geraldine L. “Geri” Briggs
MISSOULA – Geraldine L. “Geri” Briggs, 79, of Missoula died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
William Allen Surber
William Allen Surber, 81, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Caroline Pijanowski
Caroline Pijanowski, 81, of Missoula passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Janet I. Earll
MISSOULA – Janet I. Earll, 88, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at The Springs at Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.