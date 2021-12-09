 Skip to main content
Death Notices Wednesday December 9th 2021

Nancy R. Turigliatto

HAMILTON - Nancy R. Turigliatto, 78, passed away in the afternoon, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at home with family by her side.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Sonja Claire Waldmann-Bohn

Sonja Claire Waldmann-Bohn, 76, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Wynona Rose Swinney

MISSOULA – Wynona Rose Swinney, 89, of Missoula died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

