Death Notices Wednesday February 16th 2022

Dale K. Furlong
CORVALLIS — Dale K. Furlong, 81, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at home in Corvallis.
Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
David A. Hakes
David A. Hakes, 78, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.
Rosemary A. Beason
Rosemary A. Beason, 84, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at her home in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.
George E. "Pete" Cade
HAMILTON — George E. "Pete" Cade, 81, of Hamilton passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at St. Patrick's Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.
Aaron Shaffer
Aaron Shaffer, 31, of Missoula passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.