Death Notices Wednesday February 23rd 2022

LaVon Marie Kom

LaVon Marie Kom, 79, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Robert E. "Bob" Linderman

HAMILTON — Robert E. "Bob" Linderman, 88, of Hamilton passed away Sunday February 20, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Linda J. Ferrell

Linda J. Ferrell, 73, passed away in the afternoon, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Joseph "Joe" Lastella

HAMILTON — Joseph "Joe" Lastella, 81, passed away in the morning, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. James Healthcare in Butte, Montana. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.