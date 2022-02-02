Death Notices Wednesday February 2nd 2022

Michael Lewis Harston

Michael Lewis Harston, 60, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Jan. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Loren R. Allen

HAMILTON — Loren R. Allen, 77, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

William Floyd Vinson

William Floyd Vinson, 81, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Dorothy Marie Baber

Dorothy Marie Baber, 98, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Kurtiss William Penman

HAMILTON — Kurtiss William Penman, 34, of Hamilton passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.