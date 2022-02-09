Death Notices Wednesday February 9th 2022

Grace E. Olson

MISSOULA — Grace E. Olson, 75, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at her home in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.

Wayne E. Churchill Jr.

DARBY — Wayne E. Churchill Jr., 78, passed away unexpectedly, Jan. 23, 2022, and was found on Feb. 3, 2022, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

John Lewis Buelow

MISSOULA — John Lewis Buelow, 68, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Missoula.

Nancy N. Erickson

Nancy N. Erickson died on Feb. 7 at her home in Missoula. Garden City Funeral and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

John A. Raudsep

HAMILTON — John A. Raudsep, 74, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Billie Hamma

Billie Hamma, 94, of Missoula passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Julie K. Baumbach

HAMILTON — Julie K. Baumbach, 76, passed away in the evening, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the St. Patrick Hospital with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Kay M. Engebretson

MISSOULA — Kay M. Engebretson, 90, passed away early in the morning, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.