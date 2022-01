Death Notices Wednesday January 12th 2022

Drake Erlenbach

DARBY - Drake Erlenbach, 75, of Darby passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at his home in Darby. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Donald M. Hellickson

HAMILTON - Donald M. Hellickson, 85, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Ke'ana Shalyn Clark

Ke'ana Shalyn Clark, 21, of Missoula, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Linda Ainsworth

Linda Ainsworth, 80, of Missoula passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Pamela Harris

Pamela Harris, 74, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.