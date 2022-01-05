 Skip to main content
Death Notices Wednesday January 5th 2022

Beverly J. Loomis

Beverly J. Loomis, 74, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Frances A. Ball

Florence - Frances A. Ball, 79, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her home in Florence.  A complete obituary will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

Gerald A. “Gerry” Wustner

MISSOULA ~ Gerald A. “Gerry” Wustner, 71, of Missoula, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Cody Weaver

Missoula, Cody Weaver, 22, Of Missoula, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his home in Missoula.  

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. gardencityfh.com

 Elizibeth Anne Hoell

Missoula Dash Elizibeth Anne Hoell, 87, Of Missoula, passed away TuesdayDecember 28, 2021, at her home in Missoula. 

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com

 Mikel Horne

Missoula - Mikel Horne, 58, Of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home in Missoula. 

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.     gardencityfh.com

