Death Notices Wednesday March 16th 2022

Patricia Ann Auras
MISSOULA — Patricia Ann Auras, 87, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home
Barrett K. "Barry" Seeley
Barrett K. "Barry" Seeley, 85, passed away in the evening, Monday, March 14, 2022, at the St. Patrick Hospital.
Richard L. "Dick" Ballinger
CROTON, Ohio — Richard L. "Dick" Ballinger, of Drummond, Montana, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his son's home in Croton, Ohio.
Lois A. Asch
Lois A. Asch, 91, passed away on March 10, 2022 at Hillside Manor. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Marjorie (Van Giesen) Rasmussen
Marjorie (Van Giesen) Rasmussen, 90, passed away at her home on March 14, 2022.
Chris Kuntz
Chris Kuntz, 89 of Missoula, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Ivy in Deer Lodge.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.