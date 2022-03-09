Death Notices Wednesday March 9th 2022

Wilbur W. McConnell

BIG ARM — Wilbur W. McConnell, age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his residence.

There are no services planned for Wilbur.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Claudia J. Kadzejs

Claudia J. Kadzejs, 71, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. The family is under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Donald Winston II

Donald Winston II died peacefully at home in Missoula on March 2, just shy of his 91st birthday. Full obituary will follow.