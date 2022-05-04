Death Notices Wednesday May 4th 2022

Audrey J. Hudak

Audrey J. Hudak, 86, of Missoula, passed away in the excellent care of Edgewood Vista on Sunday, April 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Kathleen M. Schmaus

Kathleen M. Schmaus, 94, of Missoula, formerly of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.

Charlie L. Christman

DE BORGIA — Charlie L. Christman, 45, of De Borgia, passed away at his home Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Frankie J. Evanson Morrison

Frankie J. Evanson Morrison, 89, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Riverside Health & Rehab in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Claire Anderson-Massey

Claire Anderson-Massey, 81, of Hot Springs passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Clark Fork Valley Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Hills Funeral Homes, Plains, MT.

Susan "Mickie" Cadigan

HAMILTON — Susan "Mickie" Cadigan, age 81 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 in the comforts of her own home. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

John A. Bertolero

HAMILTON — John A. Bertolero, 84, of Hamilton passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.