Death Notices Wednesday Nov. 17th 2021

Robert A. Derlatka

Robert A. Derlatka, 69, of Frenchtown, Montana, passed away Nov. 3, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana following a brief illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

William E. Sandau

William E. Sandau, 71, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital following a brief illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Edwin C Drake

Somers - Edwin C Drake, 88, of Somers, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at his residence in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com

William Floyd “Bill” Haygood

William Floyd “Bill” Haygood, 84, of Missoula died Sunday Nov. 14, 2021 at The Living Center in Stevensville. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Earl James Ellingson

Hamilton - Earl James Ellingson of Hamilton passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Martha Louise Swanson

Martha Louise Swanson, 87, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.