Death Notices Wednesday November 24th 2021

Ronald D. Needles

VICTOR - Ronald D. Needles, 86, of Victor passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Robyn F. Goodman

Robyn F. Goodman, 92, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Bruce Scott King

HAMILTON - Bruce Scott King, 93, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at the Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Michael J. Sunderland

Michael J. Sunderland, Sr., 72, of Stevensville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Howard Reinhardt

Howard Reinhardt, 94, of Missoula passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Benjamin “Neal” Maier

MISSOULA- Benjamin “Neal” Maier, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Full obituary to follow. Gardencityfh.com.