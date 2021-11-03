 Skip to main content
Death Notices Wednesday November 3rd 2021

Charles S. Pearl

Charles S. Pearl, 81, of Missoula, Montana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of the Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Charlotte R. Hagler

Charlotte R. Hagler, 89, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Helen Mae Evans

Helen Mae Evans, 85, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Patricia Jean “Patty” Walters-Carson-Kibler

Missoula – Patricia Jean “Patty” Walters-Carson-Kibler, 54, of Missoula died Saturday Oct. 30, 2021 at her residence.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Richard Peeso

Richard Peeso, 74, of Superior passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at home.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

