Death Notices Wednesday October 13th 2021

Randall Scott “Randy” Roop

Missoula – Randall Scott “Randy” Roop, 66, of Missoula died Friday October 8, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

David C. "Dave" Lindquist

HAMILTON - David C. "Dave" Lindquist, 71, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard C. “Dick” Thurman

Richard C. “Dick” Thurman, age 86, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.