Death Notices Wednesday October 20th 2021
Death Notices Wednesday October 20th 2021

Violet E. Sharbono

Violet E. Sharbono, 80, of Missoula, Montana, passed away peacefully at her residence in Missoula  on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula, Montana. 

 Arthur J. Dullinger

HAMILTON - Arthur J. Dullinger, 78, of Hamilton passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Donald  W. Anderson

Hamilton - Donald  W. Anderson, age 98, passed away October 16, 2021, at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Victoria Rosetta “Vickie” Long

Missoula – Victoria Rosetta “Vickie” Long, 69, of Missoula died Friday October 15, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Silvia Patricia "Patty" Lucas

Conner - Silvia Patricia "Patty" Lucas, 44, passed away tragically due to anaphylactic shock, Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

