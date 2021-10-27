Death Notices Wednesday October 27th 2021

Harry Siebert

Harry Siebert, 89, of Missoula passed away, Sunday, October 24, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Colleen Phillips

Colleen Phillips, age 69, of Condon, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ann C. Anderson

DARBY - Ann C. Anderson, 85, of Darby passed away Monday, October 25,

2021 at her home in Darby. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Barbara E. Ingraham

St. Ignatius - Barbara E. Ingraham, 90, passed away early in the morning, Tuesday, October 26,2021, at the Pines of Mission assisted living facility. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Charlene Meinzen

Charlene Meinzen, 62, of Missoula passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Barbara M. Francetich

Missoula – Barbara M. Francetich, 68, passed away at her home on October 25th, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Duane Marquardt

Duane Marquardt, 78, of Missoula passed away Friday, October 14, 2021 at Hillside Manor. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home