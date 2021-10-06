Death Notices Wednesday October 6th 2021

Charlene Ruth Beyers

Stevensville – Charlene Ruth Beyers, 81, of Stevensville died Sept. 26, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

George Regan

Superior – George Regan, 71, of Superior died October 1, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Robert W. "Bob" Bausback

Corvallis - Robert W. "Bob" Bausback, 75, passed away in the afternoon, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Donald A. Hutchings

HAMILTON - Donald A. Hutchings, 88, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.