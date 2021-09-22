Death Notices Wednesday September 22nd 21

Cynthia MacKenzie Kneebone
Missoula- Formerly of Butte – Cynthia MacKenzie Kneebone, 73, of Missoula, formerly of Butte, Mt. died Friday September 17, 2021 at her residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.
John W. Walz
HAMILTON - John W. Walz, 88, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Jacob Patrick Gentri
Jacob Patrick Gentri, age 32, of Moses Lake, WA (formerly of Missoula, MT) passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. Jacob was born March 19, 1989. An obituary will follow.
Rebecca Ann “Becki” Archibald
MISSOULA ~ Rebecca Ann “Becki” Archibald, 72, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula
Leroy Seabrook Brown
Leroy Seabrook Brown, age 72, of Lolo, passed away on September 20, 2021. A celebration of life is planned for a later date with arrangements under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
John D. Moore
Missoula ~ John D. Moore, 60, of Missoula, passed away Monday September 20, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.gardencityfh.com