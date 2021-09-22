Death Notices Wednesday September 22nd 21

Cynthia MacKenzie Kneebone

Missoula- Formerly of Butte – Cynthia MacKenzie Kneebone, 73, of Missoula, formerly of Butte, Mt. died Friday September 17, 2021 at her residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

John W. Walz

HAMILTON - John W. Walz, 88, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jacob Patrick Gentri

Jacob Patrick Gentri, age 32, of Moses Lake, WA (formerly of Missoula, MT) passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. Jacob was born March 19, 1989. An obituary will follow.

Rebecca Ann “Becki” Archibald

MISSOULA ~ Rebecca Ann “Becki” Archibald, 72, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula

Leroy Seabrook Brown