Debbie Ann Bronson

St. Ignatius – Debbie Ann Bronson, age 60, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. She was born on January 21, 1961 in Redding, CA to William C. and Nina Ruth (McBroom) Bronson.

She had a love for ranching and training horses that she had all of her life. She grew up in Oregon and Montana and called Montana home for several years until her passing.

From driving trucks to working at the stock yards, there was pretty much not any job that she couldn't handle at any time day or night. She led a simple life surrounded by many friends and family.

She met her husband Danny Lutnes 14 years ago and they were together until her passing.

She has two sons, Clinton and J.D. Page that she loved dearly and is very proud. From their bull riding to their jobs that they work hard at. She was and always will be a beautiful lady, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

Debbie asked to have a Celebration of Life and everybody from her family and friends are her honorary pallbearers.