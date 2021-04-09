Debbie Ann Bronson
St. Ignatius – Debbie Ann Bronson, age 60, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. She was born on January 21, 1961 in Redding, CA to William C. and Nina Ruth (McBroom) Bronson.
She had a love for ranching and training horses that she had all of her life. She grew up in Oregon and Montana and called Montana home for several years until her passing.
From driving trucks to working at the stock yards, there was pretty much not any job that she couldn't handle at any time day or night. She led a simple life surrounded by many friends and family.
She met her husband Danny Lutnes 14 years ago and they were together until her passing.
She has two sons, Clinton and J.D. Page that she loved dearly and is very proud. From their bull riding to their jobs that they work hard at. She was and always will be a beautiful lady, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Debbie asked to have a Celebration of Life and everybody from her family and friends are her honorary pallbearers.
She is survived by her husband Danny Lutnes of St. Ignatius, her sons Clinton Page and J,D. Page, her mother Nina Bronson of Oregon, brother Bill Bronson of Oregon; sisters, Bonnie Olin (Jack) of Whitehall, MT; Linda Bronson and Donna Sesock (Joe) all of Oregon as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life for Debbie will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Benny's Frenchtown Club in Frenchtown, MT. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.