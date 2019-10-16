MISSOULA — Following heart failure, Deborah Dawn Comes, “Debbie”, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at her home in Missoula. She was born May 2, 1955, in Lewistown to Clarence and Josephine Comes. Debbie was the youngest of 11 children.
Life wasn’t easy for Debbie. She was diagnosed with Prader-Willi Syndrome at a very young age. She attended school in Lewistown and Saint Colette’s in Wisconsin as a child and despite many challenges, received her GED. Later in life she spent time in Helena, Lolo, St. Ignatius, Boulder, and finally settled in a wonderful group home in Missoula where she received tremendous care and support. While in Missoula she worked at Opportunity Resources, sorting mail for outside businesses and government agencies. Her personal time was spent enjoying music, watching her coveted collection of movies and videos and assembling and framing complex puzzles.
Debbie was blessed with an incredible memory, continually reminiscing and enjoying time with her family. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Roberta Martin; her brother, Thomas Comes; and her sister-in-law, Mary Lee Comes.
She is survived by: Clarence “Sonny” Comes of Lewistown, Joan (Richard) Treipke of Placid Lake, John (Mary Lynn) Comes of Helena, Carla (Byron) Roberts of Helena, Bonny (Spence) Hochstein of Anthem, Arizona, Vicki (George) Birdwell of Ashton, Idaho, Christine (Bill) Schmidt of Morrill, Nebraska, James (Sam) Comes of Helena; and too many cousins, nieces and nephews to mention, all of whom were so important to Debbie.
A Memorial Service is planned later. Memorial gifts may be made to Opportunity Resources, 2821 S. Russell St., Missoula, MT 59801, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Debbie’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at creelfuneralhome.com.