Deborah Mackaman

STEVENSVILLE - Hey Everyone! Just checking in to let you all know I have crossed over to the other side! I apologize to anyone who I did not see or talk to before I left this world. It has been one heck of a ride!

Here is a short and sweet bio. I was born on Mother’s Day, May 14, 1961 to Rose Marie (Nopper) and Lefty Olesen in Helena. Some of my best memories were summers spent in White Sulphur Springs with my grandparents, Fred and Magdeline Nopper. I graduated from Capital High in Helena in 1979 and went to Carroll College as a “non-traditional” student, graduating in 1991 with a degree in Health Information Management. I was fortunate to work at St. Patrick Hospital, Partners in Home Care, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, and HCPro. I married Kevin Mackaman in June 1992 and we lived in Frenchtown and Stevensville. We didn’t have children but I hope I had a positive influence on my nieces and nephews.

My many loves include my dogs (see you at the Rainbow Bridge), horses, adventure, camping, time on the river, and any time with family. My favorite adventures were exploring Mexico and Costa Rica with Kevin, scuba diving, shark diving, sky diving, and earning a black belt in Tae Kwan Do.

I wanted to give a quick shout out to several people who touched my life in more ways than you know.