Deborah Sue Anderson

If you ask anyone who spent even a little time with Deb, her greatest pride and joy was her daughter Maya who was born in 1977. She was a single mother and worked hard to make ends meet and ensure Maya was well cared for and loved. She took a job as a janitor in a local pottery studio where she wore Maya on her back while she worked. She wanted to find a way she could pay the bills and spend time with her baby. She never complained and seemed to adjust to challenges with ease and even gratitude. She was always proud to share Maya’s accomplishments and newest adventures. She was elated when Maya finally met the love of her life Adam, a Navy Pilot, in Seattle. They quickly got engaged, married, and gave birth to Zella in 2016. Becoming a “Nama” and mother-in-law was among the happiest moments of her life. It brought her great comfort to know Maya had a family of her own and wouldn’t be alone. We are grateful for the time Zella and Nama got to spend together although it was only 3 1/2 years. She absolutely loved Adam and Zella.