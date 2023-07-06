Debra “ Debbie” Peretti

She was born a poor black child. Oops, I'm sorry that's not correct. That was taken from one of her all-time favorite movies.

Debbie was born April 20th 1957 in Great falls Mt. At the age of 10 Debbie moved to Missoula Mt. along with her mother and brother. She attended Lewis and Clark grade school and Sentinel High school graduating in 1975. Following high school, Debbie enrolled ibn the Missoula Vocational Technical Center and completed rigorous training, in order to become an operating Room Technician. Following graduation from Tech school. She honed her craft at St. Patrick's Hospital here in Missoula. She retired from her career in the medical profession at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d' Alene Idaho.

While in Idaho, she also spent time working with Autistic children. In her early adult years, her two passions were, playing softball as well as fast pitch softball with her team from the surgical department at ST. Patrick's hospital, called the “Surgical Sweets”.

After several years battling severe rheumatoid arthritis and enduring 2 total hip replacements, she passed away on July 4th, 2023, with her brother by her side.

She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend Jeannine Peretti.

She is survived by her brother Michael (Shelley) Peretti of Kailua-Kona, HI., James Peretrti (Uncle) of Billings MT., best friend Jimmy Pellens of Coeur d'Alene, ID., lifelong friend Larry )Carol Brennan) Richlie of Bend, OR., as well as several cousins and extended family members in the Billings and Polson areas. Debbie has asked that no funeral or memorial service be conducted. The burial will take place at Glacier Memorial Gardens in Kalispell, MT.

Debbie asks that anyone desiring to make a contribution in her memory to please send your tribute to AniMeals, 1700 Rankin Street, Missoula, MT. 59808.