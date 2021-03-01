Debra ‘Debby' Magstadt

On February 23rd, 2021 our sweet Mama, Debra ‘Debby' Magstadt passed away at her home surrounded by her family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer for 10 months but succumbed to complications from chemotherapy.

Debby was born on December 6, 1957 in Missoula. She grew up on the Northside. Debby worked at Double Front at a young age but eventually worked most of her life doing Janitorial work at the University of Montana and other small businesses. Later on she worked at Deanos and the last few years at the 1-Stop in Seeley Lake.

Debby had the gift of gab and loved people. She loved to talk for hours. Debby always liked to laugh and many times laugh until we would cry. Debby was very kind and giving and wore her heart on her sleeve. She loved nature, wildlife, flowers, huckleberries and enjoyed baking. Most of all though, she loved her children and grandchildren.