Debra Jean Wyman

Debra Jean Wyman passed away in Missoula, MT on April 16, 2023, where she lived most of her adult life. Debi was a lover of music, poetry and art. In her young adult years she engaged in many artistic pursuits: she held poetry readings, published a women's poetry magazine called the Gilt Edge, sang in bands, and produced concerts. Even as she struggled with health issues later in life, she continued to write poetry and was able to attend the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney concerts at the Washington-Grizzly stadium. Debi was a rock 'n' roll history buff and enjoyed her vinyl collection.

In addition to her art, Debi used her creativity in the kitchen. She loved the finer things in life, including gourmet food and top shelf champagne. Debi also loved French culture, playing Risk with her family and friends, and debating the politics of the day. She was a strong proponent of women's rights throughout her life and valued education.

Debi was born on July 31, 1952 in Kalispell, MT to Richard and Mary Wyman. Debi is mother to Kristi Wyman and older sister to Dan and Dale Wyman. She is preceded in death by her parents and her third husband, Bruce Gilbertson, who was known to be her knight in shining armor, saving her from spiders and convincing her to love dogs. She had a close relationship to her niece, Jamie, her "Aunt" Elaine, and her caregiver Beverly. She also cherished her other nieces and nephews and extended family.

A poetry reading will be held in Debi's honor on June 10, 2023 at 2 PM at Kiwanis Park in Missoula. Please contact jamie.wyman@gmail.com for details and to RSVP.