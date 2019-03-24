MISSOULA — Dee Jay Dodson passed away peacefully in his sleep from heart failure on March 10, 2019, in Missoula. Dee was born Jan. 20, 1958, in Missoula to Edward “Dee” Dodson and Leta Lawrence.
Dee attended Franklin and Hellgate High and followed his father working for the Burlington Northern Railroad. Dee married Kelly Johnson in Missoula on April 11, 1979, they had three daughters. The family moved to Havre after BN sold the southern line.
Dee’s love of fishing started at very young age when he tagged along with his father and uncle. Dee also loved music and loved to play the drums.
Dee was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Geoffrey and Patrick “Pete”, and grandsons Jeremiah and Ethan. Dee is survived by daughters Sarah (JB) Chandler of Shelby, Holly of Belgrade, and Elizabeth Goldie (Tyson) Mark of Portland, Oregon, sister Christy Dodson (Bob) Kearney of Missoula, ex-wife Kelly Karraker.
A ceremony will be planned for this summer to honor both Dee and Geoff, who died last year.