Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ARLEE — Delanie Rae Pierre, 29, passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 18, 2020. A Rosary will be held on Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center. A mass will be held Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at the Arlee Community Center. Interment will follow at Jocko Cemetery.