POLSON — Delbert A. Malgren passed away July 3, 2019, from natural causes at the age of 99. Del was born on April 23, 1920, in Antelope to Carl and Louise Malgren. He moved to Polson in 1925 where he remained the rest of his life.
Del graduated from Polson High School in 1938. He attended aeronautics school in Helena and then moved to Seattle to work at Boeing. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in Labrador during World War II. Following the war, he attended the Butte School of Mines, studying to be a mining engineer.
Del married Kathleen Hubbard in 1946, and they were married for 43 years at the time of her passing. Then Del married Elverda Hughes and she passed in 2012.
Del owned and operated Main Street Meat Market for 17 years and closed it to concentrate on raising cattle on the Pablo ranch. He retired in 1990.
Del was raised a Master Mason in 1946 and went on to York Rite, Royal Arch, Bagdad Shrine, charter member of Bagdad Legion of Honor and Royal order of Jesters. He was a representative for the Shrine Hospital in Spokane.
Del was honored to be chosen for the Honor Flight to D.C., in 2013, and thoroughly enjoyed the trip.
Del is survived by his son, Kenneth (Carm), and daughter Christine. He is also survived by granddaughters Heidi and Jill, and several nephews and a niece.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held July 25, 2019, at Lakeview Cemetery at 1 p.m., with Military and Masonic rites. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.