Della Louise Ringle Bozman

MISSOULA — Della Louise Ringle was born July 28, 1926, in Loma Linda, California, to Harvey Edward Ringle and Griselda Rapson Ringle, a Salvation Army couple. Her first residence was in San Bernadino, California, until the age of 4. The family then moved to their orange grove property, outside of Riverside, California. Della attended elementary school in Arlington, California, then junior high and high school in Riverside. Her first job, at the beginning of WWII, was at the San Bernardino Air Depot issuing aircraft parts on the midnight shift. She then transferred to March Air Force Base near Riverside, supplying parts to the mechanics on the flight line. It was while working here that she was allowed to go through one of the B-25 bombers. She had the opportunity to sit in the cockpit, walk on the path over the bomb-bay doors and sat in the tailgunners seat.
During her growing up years she was active in the Salvation Army, playing in the brass band, teaching Sunday School classes, and doing whatever was needed.
Della married Raymond Fisher Bozman on Dec. 27, 1944, in Riverside. Soon thereafter, Ray was sent to the South Pacific theater: the Dutch East Indies, the southern Philippines, and Manila. During that time Della lived in Riverside working at March Airforce Base. When Ray returned, the chose to stay and continue their education at Riverside Junior College.
Their first child, Thomas Raymond, was prematurely born on March 16, 1947. He lived only long enough for the doctor to declare his birth and death.
In September 1947, they entered the Salvation Army’s Officer Training College in San Francisco, California. Della was again pregnant. Sharon Rose was born on Feb. 26, 1948, while they were cadets at the Salvation Army’s Booth Memorial Hospital in Oakland, California. In June 1948, they were commissioned as Lieutenants and sent to their first assignment in San Pedro, California. They were there for two and one-half years. Their second daughter, Candace Anne, was born on Oct. 3, 1949. In January 1951, they were reassigned to Compton, California, for one year, then transferred to Bremerton, Washington. They served the Salvation Army Corps for five years. During this time Valorie Jeanne was born on May 20, 1952, and Eden Rae, born on Oct. 26, 1955.
While Eden was just an infant, they transferred to Helena. Montana is “Big Sky” and “Wild West” country. The Salvation Army building was on the main street, “Last Chance Gulch.” The winter temperatures sometimes drop to 40 degrees below zero. They loved it! When Ray’s health problems forced them to resign as Officers, they chose to remain in Helena to be near the VA Medical Center at Fort Harrison.
In addition to her homemaking responsibilities, Della worked several jobs: house mother at the Florence Crittendon Home for Unwed Mothers; secretary/bookkeeper for Ray’s Real Estate business; and secretary to the Chief of Surgery at the VA Medical Center at Fort Harrison. Following retirement from the VA, Della worked as bookkeeper and receptionist at the Helena Salvation Army Corps. She and Ray lived in Helena and were active soldiers (members) of The Salvation Army. Following Ray’s death in 1989, Della accepted a commission as the Sergeant-Major of the Helena Corps. She held this commission between 1989-2003. Della served her community in many ways following her second retirement. She was secretary to the local Church Women United group, the C.R. Anderson PTA, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, The Salvation Army Advisory Board, and The Salvation Army Northwest Division’s Divisional and Locals Council. She served as an Adult Bible teacher and treasurer for her local Salvation Army Women’s Ministry group and played the piano for services and group meetings.
Della traveled to England as a delegate to the World Wide Conference of The Salvation Army in 2006. She later traveled with her brother and sister-in-law to Costa Rica to visit the Salvation Army Officer Training School near the capital of San Jose. She has visited England, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain and New Zealand.
At the age of 80 years, she moved from Helena to Bismarck, North Dakota, to be near to her youngest daughter Eden. She once again became active in the local Salvation Army Corps, accepting the commission of Corps Sergeant-Major and leader of the Women’s Ministries program. She taught the Adult Bible Class and played piano as needed. She expressed her thankfulness to the Lord for allowing her to serve Him in so many ways throughout her lifetime.
In 2013 Della moved to Missoula to be near daughters Sharon and Candace. She attended the Missoula Corps until her health made it difficult to be there in person.
Della loved God, her family, and served others selflessly. Her life was a victorious one, and for this her family is thankful. She is survived by her four daughters, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Bozman, her firstborn son, Thomas, and her grandson Rodrigo DeAlvarado.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. Captain Josh Boyd will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will then be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison in Helena.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
