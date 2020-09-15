Della Louise Ringle Bozman

In September 1947, they entered the Salvation Army’s Officer Training College in San Francisco, California. Della was again pregnant. Sharon Rose was born on Feb. 26, 1948, while they were cadets at the Salvation Army’s Booth Memorial Hospital in Oakland, California. In June 1948, they were commissioned as Lieutenants and sent to their first assignment in San Pedro, California. They were there for two and one-half years. Their second daughter, Candace Anne, was born on Oct. 3, 1949. In January 1951, they were reassigned to Compton, California, for one year, then transferred to Bremerton, Washington. They served the Salvation Army Corps for five years. During this time Valorie Jeanne was born on May 20, 1952, and Eden Rae, born on Oct. 26, 1955.

While Eden was just an infant, they transferred to Helena. Montana is “Big Sky” and “Wild West” country. The Salvation Army building was on the main street, “Last Chance Gulch.” The winter temperatures sometimes drop to 40 degrees below zero. They loved it! When Ray’s health problems forced them to resign as Officers, they chose to remain in Helena to be near the VA Medical Center at Fort Harrison.