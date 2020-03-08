MISSOULA — Delmar L. Lamb, 86, of Missoula, passed away at his home early in the morning on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at the Faith Baptist Church at 2853 Briggs (behind Walmart), on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. Graveside services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.