MISSOULA - DeLor E. Marquardt, 86, passed away Nov. 22, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Missoula.
He was born Nov. 20, 1934 to Ernest and Esther Marquardt.
DeLor served in the U.S Army and was stationed in Germany where he met Christel Korn, who would be the love of his life. They married on Nov. 19, 1960. DeLor and Christel had two sons, Mike and Chris, whom they raised in Missoula where DeLor worked as a successful independent agent until his retirement.
DeLor is preceded in death by his son Mike.
He is survived by Christel, his wife of 60 years; son Chris (Louise); four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
