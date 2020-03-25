Delores Eve Harrison

Dee was one of the biggest Montana Grizzly fans you could ever meet. She enjoyed many Griz football games, basketball games, and cheering on the Lady Griz! She also couldn't pass up a good deal and in the summer months, you could find her at garage sales.

If you knew Dee, you knew how much pride she took in her flowers. During her time in South Dakota she was a member of the garden club. She grew some of the most beautiful roses. If it was warm out, you could always find her in her yard, playing in the garden. She always said it came from living on a farm for all those years.

Dee never met a stranger she didn't like. She had so many wonderful friends here in Missoula and in South Dakota who she loved dearly. She loved her family so very much and Grandma Chickee, as she was known for her love of chickens, was a very proud grandmother and great grandmother. Her smile would light up the room anytime she could talk about them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Don Dosch of Missoula, sister Rita LaVoie of Missoula, sister Gladys Braun of Aberdeen, South Dakota, husbands Emil Hettick and Arnold Harrison of Missoula, companion Wilfred Kadlec from Ipswich, South Dakota, granddaughter Lisa Glass of Missoula, grandson Timothy Wuori of Missoula, and great-grandson Tanner Glass of Missoula.