Delores Frances (Caluori) Schrage passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Heritage Place, Kalispell MT. She was born July 19, 1936 in Burt, North Dakota, to Martin and Margaret Caluori. She was born during the Great Depression at her grandparents' homestead and delivered by her grandmother, Elizabeth (Heck) Schaff, who was a midwife. Before her first birthday, the family moved to Missoula. In 1955, she married Donald A. Schrage at St. Anthony Catholic Church. After retiring in 1992, they moved to their cabin on Swan Lake.

Delores was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She graduated from Vo-Tech in 1975 in Business Administration. For seventeen years, she worked at Missoula County Offices of Health and Human Services. Her favorite pastimes were researching her family history, jogging and hiking. Delores and Don hiked most of the trails in Glacier Park and the Swan Range, including the entire Alpine Trail from Napa Ridge to Columbia Mountain. They also hiked many trails in the Mission Mountains Wilderness. She and her hiking group resurrected the Jewel Basin Switchback Trail #275. She volunteered at the Lake View Care Center in Bigfork for eighteen years between 1993 and 2016. Delores was also an avid international traveler, loved to read, cook, play cards and board games, work on jigsaw puzzles, and crochet. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ursula Tyler, brother Ted Caluori, sister-in-law Geraldine Caluori, and brother-in-law Duane Foster. Delores is survived by her husband of 68 years, Don, of Swan Lake; three children Tina Phillips of Missoula, Linda (Darryl) Thompson of Bozeman and Mark (Jennifer) Schrage of Palo Alto, CA and five grandchildren; Cassie and Riley Phillips, Lindsey and Ashley Thompson, and McKinley “Max” Schrage; brother Pete Caluori of Salmon, ID, brother George (Dottie) Caluori, sisters Marie Foster, and Martha (Bernie) Gress, all of Missoula, Sister Theresa Caluori, BVM, of Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.