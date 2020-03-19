HAMILTON — Deloris “Dee” June Barta, 73 of Hamilton passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home in Hamilton.
Dee was born October 1, 1946 in Tuttle, Oklahoma to Clarence and Effie Parker. Her step-father Jim Sculley helped raise her and she graduated from Hamilton High School.
Dee married Richard Barta on May 14, 1970. She was a Navy housewife and worked for the government as a civil servant. Dee loved her church, enjoyed coloring with friends and needlepoint.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe and Travis Parker; Parents, Clarence and Effie Parker and her step-father, Jim Sculley.
Surviving include her husband of 49 years, Richard Barta; son, David (Danyel) Barta; grandchildren, Zacherie of Dillon, Brendon of Kalispell, Waylon of Wibaux, Madison of Hamilton and Karlaanne of Hamilton.
Private family urn placement will take place Monday, March 23 at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula. A celebration of Deloris' life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
The family suggests memorials to the Bitterroot Valley Church of the Nazarene in Victor.