HAMILTON — Deloris “Dee” June Barta, 73, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home in Hamilton.
Dee was born Oct. 1, 1946 in Tuttle, Oklahoma, to Clarence and Effie Parker. Her step-father Jim Sculley helped raise her and she graduated from Hamilton High School.
Dee married Richard Barta on May 14, 1970. She was a Navy housewife and worked for the government as a civil servant. Dee loved her church, enjoyed coloring with friends and needlepoint.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe and Travis Parker; Parents, Clarence and Effie Parker and her step-father, Jim Sculley.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Richard Barta; son, David (Danyel) Barta; grandchildren, Zacherie of Dillon, Brendon of Kalispell, Waylon of Wibaux, Madison of Hamilton and Karlaanne of Hamilton.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Bitterroot Valley Church of the Nazarene in Victor with Pastor Doug Goodell officiating. A reception will follow at the Neely Center. Private family urn placement will take place Monday, March 23 at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com
The family suggests memorials to the Bitterroot Valley Church of the Nazarene in Victor.