POST FALLS, Idaho — Doloris “Dee” Ross, 88, was born on Aug. 30, 1931, in Belvidere, Illinois. She passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2019 at Guardian Angel Homes, Post Falls, Idaho. Loving the mountains, she moved to Missoula in 1973 and worked at Missoula Community Hospital for over 20 years. In her free time she pursued photography, often winning ribbons at the fair. She also enjoyed square dancing and several road trips to Alaska. Dee moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in 1999 to be closer to family.
She is survived by her three children: Gary (Kelli) Ross, Diane Ross, and Julie (Peter) Waller; and her six grandchildren: Audra (Eddie) Coulston of Lolo, Kindal, Dillion, Carolyn, Evan, and Bethany. She is preceded in death by Warren Ross and Tom Grimes.
Services were held Dec. 26, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home, Coeur d’ Alene. A graveside service is planned for 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 641 Turner St., Missoula, old section. Memorials may be made in her honor to Greater NW MS Society (nationalmssociety.org).
